Video: Thierry Henry’s hilarious reaction to being asked about Arsenal job

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has laughed off questions about potentially being considered as Arsene Wenger’s successor.

The veteran tactician confirmed his intention to step down at the end of the season on Friday, sparking plenty of tributes and praise given the job he has done with the Gunners over the past 22 years.

However, the focus will soon switch to who will replace him in the Arsenal hotseat moving forward, and Sky Sports took the opportunity to ask Henry as he reacted to the news.

Evidently, in a bid to avoid causing any controversy or a backlash from supporters, he refused to give an answer and awkwardly laughed his way through the question.

The 40-year-old spent eight years at the club between 1999 and 2007 before a brief return in 2012. In that successful first stint, he scored 226 goals in 369 games and won two Premier League titles along with two FA Cups.

In turn, he wrote his name into club folklore and is a popular figure with supporters, and as noted by The Independent, he has previously hinted that he wouldn’t say no if he was asked to go back and be a coach.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal choose to go with him despite the fact that he has no real experience in a top job at the highest level, and so it would surely be a major risk. However, Henry is seemingly keen to avoid making headlines for now…