55-goal France superstar set to snub Real Madrid in favour of securing summer Barcelona transfer

Barcelona could be about to snatch a deal from under the noses of Real Madrid, and as if Los Blancos fans didn’t dislike them enough…

Diario Gol are stating that Zinedine Zidane’s side are interested in making a move for Lyon and France forward Nabil Fekir, and that the player is more in favour of securing a move to their rivals Barcelona.

MORE: Luis Suarez highlights one player he wants to replace him at Barcelona, ace could make transfer for bargain price

The news outlet are also stating that the has urged his agent to contact the Blaugrana about securing a move for his client in the summer, something that suggest the player is desperate to secure a move to Spain.

Since coming through the youth system at Lyon, Fekir has managed to establish himself as one of the most important players for the French giants along with Memphis Depay.

In 148 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, the player has managed to bag a total of 55 goals and 35 assists, a very impressive record considering the player has played a large amount of games in midfield.

So far this campaign, the Frenchman has managed to amass a record of 21 goals and six assists in 35 appearances in all competitions, with his partnership with Depay proving to be one of the most dangerous and effective in the whole of France.

If Fekir does secure a Barcelona move, it’ll be interesting to see how he is received by the Madrid fans.