AC Milan made shock €50m player exchange offer to land Andrea Belotti

AC Milan have long been linked with a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, and speculation continues to suggest that they’re making attempts to sign him.

Injuries have limited the 24-year-old this season, but he has still managed to score 12 goals and provide five assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

It was his stellar campaign last year that attracted significant interest though, as he bagged an impressive haul of 28 goals and eight assists in 38 outings.

A complete centre-forward with an aerial threat and a solid work ethic, Belotti would be a major addition for any side, but according to Calciomercato, as per the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s Milan who continue to try their luck in signing him.

It’s claimed that the latest offer which was rejected by Torino owner Urbano Cairo saw them bid €50m plus youngster Patrick Cutrone to land Belotti’s signature.

Such an offer likely wouldn’t go down well with supporters though, as Cutrone has established himself as a real fans favourite this season having come through the youth ranks at the club.

The 20-year-old has scored 15 goals in 41 games, but coupled with his passion, determination and hard work along with his natural instincts in the box, Milan would surely be well advised to avoid losing him any time soon.

Even if it is for Belotti, Gennaro Gattuso needs strength in the depth if he is to compete on various fronts next season, and so keeping Cutrone alongside Andre Silva and Belotti would arguably be the ideal scenario.

Nikola Kalinic has struggled badly for form this season, and so with that in mind, it would undoubtedly be a more popular decision with supporters to see him leave and potentially fund a Belotti move as opposed to sacrificing Cutrone.