Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi steal the show as Barcelona win fourth successive Copa Del Rey with 5-0 win vs Sevilla

Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi stole the show tonight, as both bagged goals in Barcelona’s 5-0 win in the Copa Del Rey final against Sevilla in a match that ended in a very emotional way for the Spanish midfielder.

Goals from Suarez, Coutinho, Messi and Iniesta wrapped up a convincing fourth consecutive Spanish cup for the Blaugrana, meaning that they are just one league win away from wrapping up their second double in three years.

It was an emotional end to the match for Barca, as the entire stadium were on their feet to applaud Andres Iniesta, who was playing in his last ever final for the club he’s been at since he was a child.

We’ve picked out the Good, the Sad and the Brilliant from Ernesto Valverde’s side’s thrashing of Sevilla this evening.

The Good

In general, Barcelona were absolutely exceptional this evening, with the Blaugrana putting in one of their best performances in recent memory to absolutely trounce Sevilla.

Whether it Suarez’s link-up play and movement, Iniesta’s silky dribbling and want to get forward or Messi just being Messi, every Barcelona player can sleep well tonight knowing that they put in a true performance of champions at the Wanda Metropolitano this evening.

Given the 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup at the beginning of the season, it’s remarkable to see just how good and consistent Ernesto Valverde’s side have been.

With the club now being just one win away from their eighth league title since 2009, it seems that Valverde definitely deserves a lot more credit for turning Barcelona’s season into one to remember for all Blaugrana fans.

The Sad

With Iniesta playing in what is set to be his last final for Barcelona, it was incredibly emotional and sad to see the Spaniard reduced to tears when he was subbed off with just minutes to go, something that lead to the entire stadium giving the player a standing ovation, and a deserved one at that.

Since breaking into the Barcelona first team in 2002, the Spanish international has won every trophy possible with the Catalan giants, and will be remembered as one of the greatest players the club will ever have once he finally hangs up his boots.

It was heartbreaking to see Iniesta in tears whilst making his way off the pitch, however all good things must come to an end, and the midfielder’s time with Barca will definitely go down as one of the most memorable in the club’s history. Adios, Andres.

Normally before a player leaves, I have a lot to say and write about them. I have nothing for Iniesta. It’s impossible to describe how immense he has been for Barça. A legacy. The best you will ever see in his position. I’m crying. — NAZ ? (@FCNazalona) April 21, 2018

The Exceptional

Despite taking a lot of criticism from fans and critics alike this campaign, Luis Suarez looked absolutely world class this evening, with the Uruguayan looking like the same player that bagged 59 goals in all competitions in the 2015/16 season.

His first goal was simple as you like, however his run and finish for his second and Barca’s third was a thing of beauty, as the former Liverpool man looked back to his very best when it truly mattered tonight.

Barcelona fans will certainly be hoping that the 31-year-old can keep up the level of performance he put in tonight against Sevilla for the rest of season, and secure the Spanish giants what would be a remarkable and historic unbeaten league season.