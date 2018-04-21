Arsenal and Liverpool’s Brazilian target on where he wants his next move to be

A Liverpool and Arsenal target knows where he wants his next move to be in world football.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked to Shakhtar Donetsk star Bernard but the Brazilian apparently prefers a move to Serie A.

Bernard has caught the eye of many top clubs following an impressive season for Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported that both Liverpool and Arsenal have shown significant interest in the Brazilian but the star would rather a move to Serie A to play in Italy.

The report states that the likes of Roma, Inter or AC Milan now have the edge over Arsenal and Liverpool with the star looking to extend his club future to Italy.

At 25-years-old Bernard has warranted a move to a top European club given his performances for Shakhtar in the last five years.

The Brazilian is a tricky winger and has already received numerous caps at International level.

You would have to imagine the news that he does not fancy a move to the Premier League as much as a move to the Serie A would come as a bigger blow to Arsenal than Liverpool.

While Liverpool have enjoyed a fine season, Arsenal still lack natural width and could certainly do with a traditional winger like Bernard to support the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.