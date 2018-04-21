Arsenal manager odds: Enrique, Ancelotti, Rodgers – Who is favourite to replace Arsene Wenger?

After 22 years at north London, Arsene Wenger has called time on his stellar career at Arsenal.

Wenger made the announcement yesterday morning via the club’s website that he would be stepping down at the end of the season.

Wenger had been under pressure at Arsenal from certain quarters with some fans calling for change after a remarkable 22 seasons in charge at north London.

There was a sense of growing apathy being displayed by fans at the Emirates Stadium with a number of empty seats in Premier League games recently.

However, it is sure to be packed and emotionally charged until Wenger leaves at the end of the season, with the club looking to give Wenger a perfect send off with a Europa League win.

This past week Daily Mirror‘s John Cross, said the club had four men in mind to come in for Wenger next season: Joachim Low, Leonardo Jardim, Brendan Rodgers and Mikel Arteta.

Patrick Vieira has also been linked with an emotional return to the Emirates, however, he was coy at the prospect of returning to north London as manager.

Rodgers also said he was happy at current club, Celtic, and has three years left on his current deal.

Luis Enrique could also be a possibility having previously worked with Arsenal’s head of football relations, Raul Sanllehi, at Barcelona.

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti indicated that he wanted another managerial job and has been linked with the job at Arsenal.

“The future of the manager doesn’t depend on the manager,” Ancelotti said at a press conference in Geneva on Friday.

“I can say I would like to work again, but it doesn’t depend on me.

“If I find the right possibility, the right project, I would be delighted to continue.”

Here are some of the odds below of who could replace the Frenchman at the helm next season.

Arsenal manager odds

Luis Enrique – 5/1

Carlo Ancelotti – 5/1

Brendan Rodgers – 6/1

Joachim Loew – 8/1

Patrick Vieira – 8/1

Thomas Tuchel – 12/1

Leonardo Jardim – 14/1

Max Allegri – 14/1