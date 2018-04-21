Bad news for Chelsea: Arsenal spark battle for crucial arrival this summer

Arsenal are reportedly set for a potential managerial battle with Chelsea as both clubs are said to be eyeing Massimiliano Allegri as their next boss.

The Gunners are in the market for a new coach after Arsene Wenger announced on Friday that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

That would mark the end of a 22-year spell in charge of Arsenal, and so it will be a crucial decision that the north London giants must get right in replacing him as they will not want to suffer a similar fate to Man Utd after Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford.

According to The Express, the Gunners have set their sights on Allegri, joining Chelsea in a potential scrap over the Italian tactician’s signature at the end of the season.

It’s easy to see why as the 50-year-old has had an impressive coaching career in Italy thus far, winning a Serie A title with AC Milan in 2011, before moving on to Juventus where he has added three more league crowns along with three Coppa Italia trophies and two runs to the Champions League final.

In turn, he has proven he has the tactical knowledge, man-management skills and other key abilities to get the best out of a group of players and deliver positive results on a consistent basis.

Whether or not he’ll be doing that in England next season remains to be seen, but with Arsenal looking to fill the Wenger void and Chelsea seemingly considering successors for Antonio Conte this summer, Allegri has appeared on both of their radars.

Pragmatic, tactically switched on and with no real history of demanding big-money signings, Allegri could be an ideal candidate for both clubs but time will tell if he moves to London ahead of next season.