Barcelona squad vs Sevilla announced: Fans urge Valverde to make key decision

Barcelona take on Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night, with Ernesto Valverde selecting a strong squad to try to claim their first trophy this season.

The Catalan giants are cruising towards the La Liga title, as they boast a 12-point lead over nearest rivals Atletico Madrid with just five games remaining.

In turn, they’ll be expected to wrap up the league crown sooner rather than later, but for now the focus will be on the cup and sealing Valverde’s first piece of silverware since taking charge last summer.

As a result, it’s no surprise that he has picked a strong squad, and it’s likely that he will go with his preferred starting line-up having rested key players last time out in the 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on Tuesday night.

Sevilla aren’t in the best of form heading into this one, as they’re without a win in their last six, although they may take some confidence from the fact that they secured a 2-2 draw with Barcelona on March 31.

Whether they can provide them with similar problems this time round remains to be seen, but the Barca supporters below are desperate to see their side win this weekend in order to give Andres Iniesta a great send off.

The veteran playmaker is reportedly set to leave at the end of the season with a move to China being touted, as noted by The Independent, and so he’ll want to potentially leave on a high note with silverware.

Calls for Ousmane Dembele to start seemed to be the popular trend in the comments though as Barcelona will be desperate to end the season well with two trophies having got this close to ensure Valverde has a successful start.

As for Dembele, he’s only made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but the 20-year-old would undoubtedly love to put his troubles with injuries and form behind him and play a decisive role in winning a trophy. Time will tell if he gets the nod to start.

Hope Dembele plays — Raymond Atanga (@atangagh1) April 21, 2018

The real question is: Will Dembele start? ? — UltraSuperSaturation? (@DozzyKevin) April 20, 2018

Start Mina and @Dembouz — Gent Bekteshi (@GentBekteshi) April 20, 2018

pls start dembele — Abraham tuah (@tuahabraham) April 20, 2018

VAMOS LETS DO THIS FOR ANDRES — Barca Blaugrana (@ValverrdeOUT) April 20, 2018