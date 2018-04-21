‘Brought tear to my eye’ – Delighted Liverpool fans react to Danny Ings goal

Liverpool forward Danny Ings ended a long wait for a Premier League goal on Saturday, and the LFC faithful were absolutely delighted for him.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past three years, which has left him waiting for a league goal since October 2015 when he lasted netted against Everton.

SEE MORE: Video: Superb Sadio Mane skill helps Danny Ings end 930-day wait for Liverpool PL goal

In turn, the relief and joy was etched all over his face as he found the back of the net in the fourth minute at the Hawthorns to give Liverpool the lead against West Bromwich Albion, and he’ll be delighted to be back amongst the goals.

With Jurgen Klopp resting key players for Champions League duty on Tuesday night against Roma, Ings g0t his opportunity ahead of Roberto Firmino.

Having bagged a goal and given himself a huge boost of confidence, it will only be positive for Klopp too as he’ll hope to have another top option at his disposal so he knows he can afford to rest Firmino when needed.

Nevertheless, for now, the focus was on Ings and as seen in the tweets below from these Liverpool fans, they were overjoyed to see him put his struggles behind him and get his name back on the scoresheet.

The delight on his face brought a tear to my eye — Padge (@DJPADGE) April 21, 2018

Hard work pays off. — MvA (@Vx13th) April 21, 2018

So happy for him for his first goalllll — Nasra Ali (@afrika5uk) April 21, 2018

So happy for Ings it means so much to him??YNWA? — ??LFC?? (@Kaitlyn27714) April 21, 2018

Yes ingsyyyyy i want to cry ???? — Usman ‘The Messiah’ Ali (@Messiah_Boxing) April 21, 2018

So great to see him get that goal. He will be great hopefully to fill in if we get any injuries to firmino/salah — JL (@JacobLear4) April 21, 2018

YES DANNY BOY — Owen Barker Lloyd (@OwenBarkerLloy3) April 21, 2018

Actual tears — Damon Burley (@burley_damon) April 21, 2018