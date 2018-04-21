Great news for Arsenal ahead of vital Europa League clash, key Atletico Madrid star to sit out Gunners tie

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has handed Arsenal some great news ahead of his side’s clash against the Gunners in the Europa League, with the Atletico boss stating that Diego Costa will sit out the first leg due to injury.

The Sun are reporting that the Argentine, who has been very successful since taking over at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2011, said that there are “no chances” that the Spaniard will play at the Emirates.

Speaking about Costa availability for the clash, Simeone said “He will be for sure in the return leg, but I think he has no chances to be in the first leg.”

Atletico not having Costa for the first leg will be a huge boost for the Gunners, as whenever the Spaniard came up against the north London side during his side with Chelsea, he tormented the Arsenal defence constantly.

During his time in west London, the 29-year-old, the forward managed to bag a total of 58 goals and 24 assists in 120 appearances, a very respectable record.

The striker’s dominating physical prowess often saw him touted as one of the most dangerous players in the division, and one of the toughest to defender against.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see how Arsene Wenger lines up his Arsenal side with the knowledge that Costa’ll be out for the first leg.