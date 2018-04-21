Is Arsenal vs West Ham on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Kick-off Time and Odds

Arsenal host West Ham at the Emirates tomorrow in the Premier League.

It will be the first time the Gunners will be playing since Arsene Wenger announced his shock departure from the club at the end of the season after 22-years in charge.

MORE: Arsene Wenger ready to open talks with two clubs after being forced out of Arsenal

Wenger is the longest serving manager in Premier League history and made his decision yesterday morning.

He said on the club’s website: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.”

The Emirates has seen plenty of empty seats at the Emirates with the growing unrest from certain quarters of fans – however – it is sure to be packed and emotionally charged until Wenger leaves at the end of the season.

West Ham manager, David Moyes, said yesterday he wished the announcement was made after the game as the Hammers need points to guarantee safety.

When is Arsenal vs West Ham and what time is kick-off?

Arsenal host West Ham at Emirates Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 1:30pm on Sunday, April 22.

Is Arsenal vs West Ham on TV and is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Arsenal vs West Ham team news

The Gunners will still be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan after the Armenian star suffered knee damage against CSKA but he could be fit soon.

Mohamed Elneny will be available after having his red card against Southampton overturned.

Arsene Wenger will also be looking to prepare his players for the game against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Long-term absentee Santi Cazorla is still out but may be offered a new deal in the summer.

James Collins could return for the Hammers, but Michail Antonio, Pedro Obiang, Winston Reid and Sam Byram are all out.

Arsenal vs West Ham odds

Arsenal – 8/15

Draw – 18/5

West Ham – 11/2