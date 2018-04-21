Is Chelsea vs Southampton on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Kick-off Time and Odds

Chelsea will attempt to book their place in their second consecutive FA Cup final when they face Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

It is the second meeting between the sides in the space of a week and the Blues will be aiming for another victory.

The Blues came from behind to win last weekend in the Premier League courtesy of a Olivier Giroud brace and an Eden Hazard goal.

Giroud and fellow striker, Alvaro Morata, started for the the Blues in their 2-1 victory over Burnley in the league on Thursday.

Relegation-threatened Southampton fought brilliantly for most of the game after Dusan Tadic and Jan Bednarek put them two up but go into the game as underdogs.

When is Chelsea vs Southampton and what time is kick-off?

The FA Cup semi-final action gets underway at Wembley at 3.00pm on Sunday, April 21.

Is Chelsea vs Southampton on TV? And is there a stream?

The match is live on BT Sport 1/BT Sport 4K UHD and can be stream online.

Chelsea vs Southampton team news

Marcos Alonso was charged by the FA, and faces a three-game ban for violent conduct for his tackle on Southampton striker Shane Long.

Alonso denied the charge, however, this was rejected after an independent commission hearing on Wednesday and will miss the game.

Emerson featured on the left flank in his place and could feature again.

Danny Drinkwater (calf), David Luiz (ankle) and Ethan Ampadu (broken ankle) are injured.

Mario Lemina (back) is not expected to play, whilst Sofiane Boufal is a slight doubt due to illness.

Jack Stephens is suspended.

Chelsea vs Southampton odds

Chelsea – 40/85

Draw (after 90 mins) – 17/5

Southampton – 6/1