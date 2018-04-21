Is Man City vs Swansea on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

Manchester City will celebrate their third Premier League in front of their fans for the first time when they take on Swansea.

Despite City losing to rivals Manchester Utd 3-2 they were handed the title last weekend in surprising circumstances after a Jay Rodriguez goal saw West Brom defeat 2nd place Manchester Utd.

Pep Guardiola’s clinched the title with a record-equalling five games still to go.

Swansea are four points clear of 18th placed Southampton with a game in hand.

They have drawn their last two games, with Jordan Ayew rescuing a crucial point against Everton last weekend.

When is Man City vs Swansea and what time is kick-off?

Man City host Swansea City at Etihad Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 4:30 on Sunday, April 22.

Is Man City vs Swansea on TV and is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Man City vs Swansea team news

Sergio Aguero is out after minor knee surgery ahead of the World Cup, and John Stones will also miss the match.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to start upfront again.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Mendy has returned to training after his own knee problems.

As for the Swans, Dutch winger Narsingh made his first league start under Carvalhal against Everton before a foot injury forced him off at half-time.

Renato Sanches is out along with Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony, but Angel Rangel, Sam Clucas and Luciano Narsingh are all in with a chance to play.

Man City vs Swansea odds

Man City – 1/7

Draw – 17/2

Swansea – 19/1