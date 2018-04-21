Liverpool confirmed line-up vs West Brom: Klopp rotates, five changes but Salah starts

Liverpool face West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday hoping to take another big step towards securing a top-four finish.

The Reds sit seven points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea ahead of kick-off with just four games remaining this season, and so they’ll be desperate to seal it sooner rather than later.

Particularly given their Champions League commitments, it will be crucial for Jurgen Klopp to ensure that his side can focus on their semi-final tie with Roma too.

However, the German tactician has gone with a strong starting line-up regardless of the visit of the Serie A giants on Tuesday night, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both starting.

In turn, Liverpool fans will be praying that they come through against the Baggies not only with three important points, but also without any fresh injury headaches.

In his defence, Klopp has rested several key players too with Dejan Lovren, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andy Robertson all on the bench. The Liverpool boss has made five changes in total, with Ragnar Klavan, Joe Gomez, Alberto Moreno, James Milner and Danny Ings coming into the side.

As a result, it’s clear that he has one eye on that Roma showdown at Anfield, as it will be imperative that the Reds head to the Italian capital with an advantage.

The Giallorossi are in action at 2pm on Saturday themselves, but there’s no doubt that they’ll be keeping a close eye on proceedings in the Midlands to scout their upcoming rivals.