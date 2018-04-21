Luis Enrique to Arsenal: Major update as Gunners search for Wenger successor

After the shock announcement on Friday that Arsene Wenger will be stepping down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season, the search is on for his successor.

The veteran tactician has been in charge for almost 22 years, and so the Gunners will have a huge task on their hands to find the right man to take his place.

Naturally, the sensible decision would be to find a coach capable of continuing the culture, style of play and traditions that Wenger has instilled, as starting from scratch is seemingly a dangerous plan as it could take time for Arsenal to adapt and change their ways.

In turn, with The Sun suggesting that the north London giants have made contact with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, it will arguably be music to the ears of Arsenal supporters who would surely welcome the Spaniard with open arms.

Both Massimiliano Allegri and Brendan Rodgers are specifically named as other potential targets, but Enrique would undoubtedly be quite the statement given his previous success at the Nou Camp.

The 47-year-old won two La Liga titles, the Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup in the space of three years, along with countless other trophies too.

There should arguably be a few question marks over such an appointment though, as Enrique did have a difficult spell in charge at Roma earlier in his managerial career, and so moving abroad and taking on a major challenge didn’t work for him last time out.

However, with the experience and winning mentality developed with Barca, he’s seemingly much more capable this time round and so it remains to be seen if he becomes Arsenal’s next manager to lead them out of the Wenger era and into a successful one under his stewardship.