Luis Suarez highlights one player he wants to replace him at Barcelona, ace could make transfer for bargain price

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has reportedly highlighted the one player he wants to replace him at the Spanish giants, and it’s not who you may think.

Don Balon are reporting that PSV and Mexico star Hirving Lozano is the star that the Uruguayan wants to fill the void he will leave when he departs the club.

The news outlet are also stating that the Spanish giants may be able to secure a deal for the player less than €35M, a total that would be an absolute bargain for a player of his quality, especially in today’s inflated transfer market.

Since moving to Holland from his homeland of Mexico, Lozano has managed to establish himself as one the brightest talents in Europe, and rightly so.

In 27 appearances for the Dutch champions this season, the winger has managed to bag an astonishing 16 goals and 11 assists, meaning he directly contributes to a goal a game on average, an astonishing record for player of his age.

One of the factors that make Lozano so desirable is his ability to play at such at high quality on the right side or left side of the attack, something that makes him such an unpredictable player at times.

If Barcelona end up listening to Suarez, it’ll be interesting to see if they manage to bag him for a bargain price after the season he’s just had.