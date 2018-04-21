Man City vs Swansea Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Manchester City welcome Swansea to the Etihad tomorrow and can finally celebrate in front of their fans since being crowned Premier League champions.

City were handed the title last weekend in unexpected circumstances after a Jay Rodriguez goal saw West Brom defeat 2nd place Manchester Utd.

READ MORE: Chelsea vs Southampton FA Cup TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Pep Guardiola’s clinched the title with a record-equalling five games still to go.

Meanwhile, Swansea will be hoping to extend their lead over 18th placed Southampton and allay fears of relegation.

It will be a tough task for the Swans and when the teams met in December, City won 4-0 with two goals from David Silva and one each from Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

When is Man City vs Swansea and what time is kick-off?

Man City host Swansea City at Etihad Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 4:30 on Sunday, April 22.

Man City vs Swansea live stream and TV channel

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Man City vs Swansea team news

Sergio Aguero is out after undergoing knee surgery ahead of the World Cup, but John Stones will also miss the match.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to start upfront again.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Mendy has a slim chance of playing.

Dutch winger Narsingh made his first league start under Carvalhal against Everton before a foot injury forced him off at half-time.

Renato Sanches is out along with Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony, but Angel Rangel, Sam Clucas and Luciano Narsingh are all contenders.

Man City vs Swansea odds

Man City – 1/7

Draw – 17/2

Swansea – 19/1