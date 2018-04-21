Man Utd v Tottenham Live Stream, Team Line Ups & Build Up from Wembley Semi Final

With the Premier League title race over and done with, a top four finish almost secured and a disappointing display in Europe the FA Cup remains the only hope of silverware for both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Watch Manchester Utd v Totttenham Live Stream

Our @EmiratesFACup journey so far: Round 3⃣:

🏟️ AFC Wimbledon (H): 3-0 Round 4⃣:

🔶 Newport (A): 1-1

🏟️ Newport (H): 2-0 Round 5⃣:

🔵 Rochdale (A): 2-2

🏟️ Rochdale (H): 6-1 Quarter-Finals:

⚪️ Swansea (A): 0-3 #COYS pic.twitter.com/6F2KhcLjMC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2018

Both head into Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley licking their wounds after a season of, in all honesty, disappointment. That said there remains a glimmer of hope, and a fantastic chance to end the season on a high.

Mourinho, with two trophies to his name at Old Trafford, will be desperate to add another to his collection.

In contrast Mauricio Pochettino has never won a trophy at Spurs, and bearing in mind the familiarity of Wembley, their temporary home, many have suggested this is their best chance in years.

But Manchester United won’t be there to take part. Jose Mourinho will be desperate to avenge United’s Wembley defeat against Spurs earlier in the league and what a time it would be to do so.

The Red Devils got back to winning ways in midweek against Bournemouth after an embarrassing home defeat against West Brom, which handed the Premier League title to rivals Man City.

After the game Jose Mourinho was critical of his players and hinted at numerous changes for their cup clash. Pogba and Sanchez are expected to be dropped, while De Gea is expected to start in goal after Romero suffered a serious injury.

Tottenham have their own issues too. After losing against Man City they could only draw with Brighton on Tuesday, so head into their biggest game of the season to date with a blip on their record. Harry Kane looks to be back to full fitness.

The England striker scored in the 1-1 draw in mid-week and is 3/1 to open the scoring on Saturday.

Both Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters are injury doubts and Michel Vorm is expected to start in goal – he’s played in every FA Cup game so far this campaign.

With, essentially, what is home advantage Spurs head into the game as 13/10 favourites while United are the outsiders at 27/11 – a huge price, in my eyes, for a Manchester United side in the semi finals of a cup!

Either Southampton or Chelsea awaits the victor, so it’s easy to see why many are expecting this semi final to produce the winner of the FA Cup.