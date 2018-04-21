“Goodbye” – Manchester United fans adamant £60m star to be sold as he looks set for Old Trafford exit

Manchester United fans took to social media this afternoon to wave goodbye to a star who looks as though he could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United fans are adamant that Anthony Martial will leave the club following his omission from the starting eleven vs Tottenham.

French striker Martial has been heavily linked with a move away from Man United this season as his playing time looks to be continually diminishing despite fine form at the start of the season.

EuroSport reported just this week that Juventus are growing increasingly keen on a pursuit for the £60m Man United star.

Martial started the 2017/18 season in fine form under Jose Mourinho and has managed to register nine goals in the Premier League this season despite only featuring sporadically in the last few months.

Martial has seen his playing time significantly decrease since Alexis Sanchez arrived from Arsenal in January with Mourinho often opting to pick the Chilean in the left-wing position over Martial.

United fans believe that Martial being snubbed from the United line-up vs Tottenham today in the FA Cup semi-final signals that his time at Old Trafford is up.

Fans took to social media to say goodbye to Martial amid today’s United starting eleven that see’s an out of form Sanchez starting over the French star.

Sanchez retains his position in the team despite a poor performance in a 1-0 loss to West Brom last weekend.

Martial better leave for Juventus. Get out soon lad @AnthonyMartial!!! You still got time on your side ? — ? (@messiqueunclub_) April 21, 2018

Man Utd fans can say goodbye to Martial.i believe he will leave United by the end of this season. https://t.co/qFu7vREV5J — Victor Rizal (@rizalasyraaf) April 21, 2018

There is Rashford too. I don’t think both will be sold but I think one of her will definitely be off. Like I said Martial will be the one fucking off — Brad Clarke (@BradClarke7) April 21, 2018

We don’t deserve Martial. Deserves to be sold to someone who’s actually going to make him world class https://t.co/iG7MIaK9b5 — – (@_LiamA96) April 21, 2018

Martial is gone confirmed..with the logic the gaffer been going by alexis should be holding bench tbh.. https://t.co/3WV3N7rkLo — SAUCECASTILLO (@OGSammyB) April 21, 2018