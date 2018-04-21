“Absolutely dreadful” – Manchester United fans fuming that star starts vs Tottenham in FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at Jose Mourinho for starting one star in particular vs Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final. 

Manchester United fans were distraught when Alexis Sanchez was named ahead of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford vs Tottenham.

Alexis Sanchez received a flurry of abuse from Manchester United fans on social media a whole hour prior to the FA Cup semi-final vs Tottenham kicked off.

United fans were distraught at the news that Jose Mourinho had opted to start to Chilean forward in a front three that did not include either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial.

Alexis Sanchez starts vs Tottenham despite poor form

Sanchez was part of a disappointing Manchester United side that fell to a 1-0 defeat to relegation-doomed West Brom at Old Trafford last weekend.

Despite this, Mourinho has opted to keep his faith in the star that joined from Arsenal in January. The self-proclaimed special one opted to deploy both Sanchez and Jesse Lingard in a front three sitting behind Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The full United starting eleven also included the likes of Phil Jones and and Ander Herrera and can be seen below alongside the Tottenham side also.

United fans took to social media to express their disapproval at the side chosen by Jose Mourinho.

