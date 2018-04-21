Video: Manchester United fans want Mourinho to former star’s £35m buyback clause after sixth goal in five games

Manchester United fans want Jose Mourinho to sign a former star after his impressive form.

Manchester United fans want Jose Mourinho to trigger Memphis Depay’s £35m buyback clause after impressive form at Lyon.

Depay has been in magnificent form for his French side Lyon this season and continued his purple patch into last night’s Ligue 1 fixture.

Lyon beat Dijon 5-2 and it took the Dutch winger just four minutes into the tie to register his sixth goal in five games. Watch below.

Depay left Man United in 2017 after just two years at the club to join Lyon. Depay had a turbulent spell at Old Trafford since being purchased from PSV by United boss Louis van Gaal in 2015.

The Dutchman however was deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho and departed Old Trafford just two years after his arrival.

However, the Sun have since reported that Man United cleverly ensured that there was a £35m buyback clause in Depay’s deal when he left for Lyon and United fans are now calling for Ed Woodword and Mourinho to trigger the mentioned clause.

United have little traditional wide quality and often have to rely on strikers such as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to play as unorthodox wingers.

Could a Depay return be on the cards?

