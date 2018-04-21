Pogba and Sanchez magnificent as Manchester United book place in FA Cup final

Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba starred as Manchester United overcame an early Tottenham goal to progress through to the FA Cup final.

WATCH ALSO: Video: Manchester United fans love the moment Paul Pogba embarrasses Tottenham star with extraordinary strength during assist

Manchester United have booked their place in the FA Cup final and now have a shot at winning the tournament for the second time in three years.

Dele Alli initially gave Tottenham a 1-0 lead after latching onto a Christian Eriksen cross on the eleventh minute.

Alexis Sanchez however latched onto a Paul Pogba cross just thirteen minutes later to cancel out the Spurs lead.

Ander Herrea then scored a second-half winner to put United through to their second FA Cup final in three years.

THE GOOD

Paul Pogba has been on the end of constant criticism in the last week following a disappointing performance against West Brom last weekend. The Frenchman however was the hub of creativity for United and bossed the midfield with a reassuring and dominant display. So often Moussa Dembele can be overrun by opposing midfielders but Pogba today delivered a performance that made the Belgian look like an inferior junior.

THE BAD

Harry Kane has delivered over twenty goals a season on a regular basis since his emergence to the Tottenham side four years ago. Kane and his Tottenham teammates however have yet to seal any silverware. Tottenham have won just two trophies in the last 25 years and have lost successive FA Cup semi-finals. How much longer will the England striker remain at a club that continues to fall at the final hurdle when competing for silverware?

THE UGLY

Phil Jones’s face.

In reality, the defender produced a convincing performance this afternoon to silence Harry Kane. The defender looked comfortable and composed despite a turbulent season. However, he did manage to provide fans with another questionable facial expression.

?? Certainties In Life: 1?? Death 2?? Taxes 3?? Phil Jones Face ? pic.twitter.com/EuCbszOvEg — SPORF (@Sporf) April 21, 2018