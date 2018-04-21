Top 5 FA Cup winners: Who has the most FA Cup wins?

The FA Cup semi-final weekend is here with Manchester Utd, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Southampton all competing for a place in the final of the world’s oldest cup competition.

Arsenal won the trophy three times in the last four seasons and Chelsea missed out on the chance to win it for the eighth time.

Departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger holds the record for being the most successful FA Cup manager in history with seven wins to his name.

However, Arsenal will be vary of Manchester Utd, who are the second most successful club in the competition’s history with 12 wins.

Utd manager, Jose Mourinho, has only won the competition once with Chelsea and is seeking to add his medal collection.

Currently, Utd are drawing 1-1 against Spurs.

Spurs will be looking to end their 10 year wait for a trophy and could win the trophy at their temporary home.

They last won the competition in 1991 and would love to add to their tally – which currently stands at eight.

Here are the top five clubs to win the competition below:

Who has the most FA Cup wins?

1. Arsenal – 13 FA Cup wins (1930, 1936, 1950, 1971, 1979, 1993, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2017).

2. Manchester Utd – 12 FA Cup wins (1909, 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2016).

3. Tottenham Hotspur – Eight FA Cup wins (1901, 1921, 1961, 1962, 1967, 1981, 1982, 1991).

=4. Liverpool – Seven FA Cup wins (1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006).

=4. Chelsea – Seven FA Cup wins (1970, 1997, 2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012).

=4. Aston Villa – Seven FA Cup wins (1887, 1895, 1897, 1905, 1913, 1920, 1957).

=7. Newcastle United – Six FA Cup wins (1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, 1955).

=7. Blackburn Rovers – Six FA Cup wins (1884, 1885, 1886, 1890, 1891, 1928).