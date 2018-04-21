Video: Ahmed Hegazi caught punching Danny Ings, Liverpool fans fume with referee

West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi was very fortunate not to be sent off against Liverpool on Saturday for this punch on Danny Ings.

The Egyptian international had seemingly fouled the Reds forward already after dragging him to the ground, but referee Stuart Attwell opted to give the free-kick in favour of the Baggies.

SEE MORE: Video: Superb Sadio Mane skill helps Danny Ings end 930-day wait for Liverpool PL goal

However, replays then showed that Hegazi had done more off the ball too, with the 27-year-old caught punching Ings in the stomach as he lay on the ground.

Evidently, it wasn’t with a great deal of force has Ings was able to immediately appeal to the officials to take action, but it was completely inappropriate from Hegazi who should expect retrospective action from the FA.

As noted in the tweets below, Liverpool fans were left furious with the defender and the referee, and in fairness, it’s poor officiating for them to miss it entirely. Nevertheless, it’s likely not to be the last that Hegazi hears about it.

