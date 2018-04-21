Video: Ahmed Hegazi caught punching Danny Ings, Liverpool fans fume with referee

West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi was very fortunate not to be sent off against Liverpool on Saturday for this punch on Danny Ings.

The Egyptian international had seemingly fouled the Reds forward already after dragging him to the ground, but referee Stuart Attwell opted to give the free-kick in favour of the Baggies.

However, replays then showed that Hegazi had done more off the ball too, with the 27-year-old caught punching Ings in the stomach as he lay on the ground.

Evidently, it wasn’t with a great deal of force has Ings was able to immediately appeal to the officials to take action, but it was completely inappropriate from Hegazi who should expect retrospective action from the FA.

As noted in the tweets below, Liverpool fans were left furious with the defender and the referee, and in fairness, it’s poor officiating for them to miss it entirely. Nevertheless, it’s likely not to be the last that Hegazi hears about it.

WHAT THE FUCK IS HEGAZI DOING HERE ON INGS!!!! ???pic.twitter.com/LskPkUNf3D — ??? (@SalahEnthusiast) April 21, 2018

Ref does nothing after Hegazi punches Ings. Surely you’re gonna do something about that, will you @FA? pic.twitter.com/gLW3JjQx6y — ?? Kop Central ?? (@kop_central423) April 21, 2018

Hegazi just punched Ings square in the stomach. Free kick given against Ings, madness. Surely a retrospective ban. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 21, 2018

Why doesn’t the 4th official see the Ings/ Hegazi incident?? Should be red. — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) April 21, 2018

Fucking hell. Hegazi punches Ings. No red card and West Brom get the free kick Do we ever get anything from the refs? — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) April 21, 2018

Should be season over for Hegazi there, dirty twat pic.twitter.com/gUCgrxf5bw — Ste Till (@SteTill3) April 21, 2018

For rival fans who think Liverpool fans complain for no reason – Danny Ings was just fouled and then punched by Hegazi and West Brom were given the free kick. Unreal. — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) April 21, 2018

Hegazi wtffffff — MS11 (@SalahmDunk) April 21, 2018

Hegazi getting a ban, well done — Jay (@CriticalFirmino) April 21, 2018