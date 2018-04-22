£33m star to leave Chelsea with huge Champions League club desperate to complete deal

A Chelsea star looks set to leave Stamford Bridge with a huge club desperate to complete a deal to sign him.

Borussia Dortmund are very keen on signing Michy Batshuayi on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

Batshuayi has hit the ground running since signing a loan deal from Stamford Bridge to the Bundesliga side and managed to register an impressive nine goals in fourteen matches.

The Belgian striker however has recently been hit by a serious ankle injury that he picked up against Schalke, which looks set to sideline him for a number of weeks. Despite this the Sun have reported that Dortmund have grown increasingly keen on the striker and are now desperate to complete a permanent deal for the Chelsea star.

Batshuayi arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016 from French side Marseille for a fee of £33m but has always struggled to find consistent t playing time for the Blues. (Fee per Sky Sports)

It is potentially a deal that could make sense for all parties involved. It appears that Chelsea have already found a sufficient replacement for the Belgian with Olivier Giroud impressing since signing from Arsenal in January.

Giroud has registered three goals in his last three matches for the Blues and even scored an astounding individual goal today in the FA Cup against Southampton to book Antonio Conte’s side a place in the FA Cup final.