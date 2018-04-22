“Bunch of morons” – Arsenal fans labelled “pathetic” after bizarre reaction to Wenger during West Ham game

Football fans have expressed their confusion at a number of reactions from Arsenal fans following today’s clash with West Ham.

Arsenal fans have taken to twitter to beg Arsene Wenger to stay after a 4-1 win over West Ham.

After weeks, months and years of continued ‘Wenger Out’ chants, Arsenal fans have now decided that they want the Frenchman to stay at the club.

Wenger of course announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season after nearly 22 years at in North London. The Islington Gazette reported this week that fans had gathered outside the Emirates to celebrate Wenger’s announcement that he would be leaving the club with the mood being ‘ecstatically happy’.

Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal after over two decades at the club

Today however saw Wenger orchestrate a performance that so many have missed in recent years. Arsenal comfortably swept aside West Ham in a 4-1 victory with goals from Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal and a brace from Alexandre Lacazette. David Moyes has now failed to beat Wenger on all 18 attempts that the two managers have met.

Many Arsenal fans quickly took to twitter to declare that they now want Wenger to remain at the club with some using the hashtag “#WengerStay.”

While the actions of Arsenal fans obviously only reflects a small minority, it does once again beg the question as to whether Gunners are perhaps the most confusing fans in world football.

Countless football fans took to twitter to express their dismay at the rare breed of Arsenal fans that have now decided they want the Frenchman to remain at the club.

