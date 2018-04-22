“Bunch of morons” – Arsenal fans labelled “pathetic” after bizarre reaction to Wenger during West Ham game

Football fans have expressed their confusion at a number of reactions from Arsenal fans following today’s clash with West Ham.

Arsenal fans have taken to twitter to beg Arsene Wenger to stay after a 4-1 win over West Ham.

After weeks, months and years of continued ‘Wenger Out’ chants, Arsenal fans have now decided that they want the Frenchman to stay at the club.

Wenger of course announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season after nearly 22 years at in North London. The Islington Gazette reported this week that fans had gathered outside the Emirates to celebrate Wenger’s announcement that he would be leaving the club with the mood being ‘ecstatically happy’.

Today however saw Wenger orchestrate a performance that so many have missed in recent years. Arsenal comfortably swept aside West Ham in a 4-1 victory with goals from Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal and a brace from Alexandre Lacazette. David Moyes has now failed to beat Wenger on all 18 attempts that the two managers have met.

Many Arsenal fans quickly took to twitter to declare that they now want Wenger to remain at the club with some using the hashtag “#WengerStay.”

Wenger please stay ????

?? — Shiffy (@Shiffysleez) April 22, 2018

Arsene Wenger!

We want you to stay. — Kroenke Dane (@donkey_kane) April 22, 2018

Wenger please stay ? — Zed (@Flying_Zed) April 22, 2018

WE WANT WENGER TO STAY FOREVER!! https://t.co/4ncuHuplkm — Auls (@Aulyafajriina) April 22, 2018

Wenger should stay ! — ?????? (@thalamus__) April 22, 2018

I guess Arsene Wenger must stay ? #ARSWHU #MerciArsene — Kishala Martin Jr. (@martinkishala) April 22, 2018

While the actions of Arsenal fans obviously only reflects a small minority, it does once again beg the question as to whether Gunners are perhaps the most confusing fans in world football.

Countless football fans took to twitter to express their dismay at the rare breed of Arsenal fans that have now decided they want the Frenchman to remain at the club.

Arsenal fans singing one Arsen Wenger after calling for his head for years. Pathetic fans, the few that ever stay anyway — Jon Williams (@WeymouthHammer) April 22, 2018

#afc fans singing “Wenger we want you to stay” what a bunch of morons #ARSWHU — Sean Casey (@caseysean51) April 22, 2018

Arsenal fans be like #WengerStay ? — ollie storey (@olliestorey) April 22, 2018

Arsenal Massive Win Today And Another Win Against Athletico Madrid.. And Arsene Wenger Might Just Be Begged To Stay. ??????#ARSWHU — Brighter Days??… (@OneXMind) April 22, 2018