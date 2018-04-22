‘Make him captain’ – Arsenal fans send message to their new manager after star’s display vs West Ham

Arsenal fans have a message for whoever replaces Arsene Wenger as manager after watching today’s 4-1 win over West Ham.

The Gunners were in fine form despite a scare from the Hammers in the second half, scoring three times in the final ten minutes to take all three points.

Aaron Ramsey was in particularly eye-catching form with a goal and an assist, with fans positively purring over the display and urging the club to sort out getting him a new contract.

On top of that, the consensus seems to be that Ramsey should be the next Arsenal captain when the new manager comes in and a new era begins at the Emirates Stadium.

Aaron Ramsey for next Arsenal captain?

The Welshman has been at the club since all the way back in 2008 and has had to fight his way back from injury and other setbacks to become a key man in the side once again.

It seems a decent enough choice, so will the next Arsenal manager listen to these Gooners’ tweets?

