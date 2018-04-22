Arsenal handed huge opportunity as Manchester United star discusses transfer

Arsenal look in a good position to seal the transfer of Anthony Martial if they want him as he tells friends he’s set to leave Manchester United this summer.

The Times claim the France international has admitted he expects to leave Old Trafford at the end of this season after struggling for playing time under Jose Mourinho of late.

The report states United manager Jose Mourinho is also ready to sanction Martial’s departure, so it now remains to be seen if Arsenal will follow up on their previous interest.

The Evening Standard recently claimed the Gunners tried for the 22-year-old during talks over Alexis Sanchez in January, though they were now likely to prioritise other areas for strengthening this summer.

Still, there’s a strong case to be made for bringing in a top attacker like Martial on that left-hand side, with the club losing three attacking players and signing just two in January.

Sanchez was joined by Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott in leaving the Emirates Stadium this winter, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming in.

Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi look far from good enough up front, while Alexandre Lacazette’s form has also been patchy in his first year in north London.

Martial has shone in the Premier League and would surely be an upgrade, with a previous report from the Times also suggesting he was frustrated not to be allowed to negotiate with Arsenal in the past.

This move seems a no-brainer for the Gunners and a great signing to get whoever replaces Arsene Wenger off to an ideal start next season.