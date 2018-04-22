Why Arsenal don’t need to worry about doing a Manchester United – according to David Moyes himself

West Ham manager David Moyes knows a thing or two about replacing a legendary manager, but has assured Arsenal they don’t need to worry about doing a Manchester United.

The Scot believes the job at the Emirates Stadium is a tempting one for any top coach, despite finding it a nightmare himself when he was surprisingly chosen to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at United in 2013.

Moyes didn’t even see out the season as the Red Devils crashed from 1st to 7th in the space of a year, but he feels the circumstances are different with Arsenal right now than they were with United at the time.

Having just won the Premier League with a squad of ageing stars, United struggled to maintain that level once they lost the inspired guidance of Ferguson in the dressing room.

Arsenal, however, are replacing Wenger on the back of a difficult few years, with many fans long calling for his head anyway.

Moyes has suggested that means there won’t be nearly as much pressure on the next boss as there was on him when he replaced Ferguson.

‘When I came in Manchester United were champions with older players. Arsenal aren’t and have a young team,’ he said after today’s game.

‘Maybe there aren’t quite as big expectations. Whoever gets the opportunity should take it.’