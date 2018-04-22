Wenger replacement at Arsenal could have his future decided this evening with Chelsea also eyeing the manager’s signature

A manager that has been linked with taking over both Arsenal and Chelsea at the end of the season could have his future decided this evening.

READ ALSO: Five biggest jobs on the next Arsenal manager’s to-do list, including Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri may join Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer if he loses to Napoli tonight.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Chelsea and Arsenal will be keeping a keen eye on tonight’s Serie A clash as a Juve loss could result in Allegri’s future at Juventus being jeopardised.

The report states that while the Italian boss’ contract does not expire until 2020 that the next week will be a formative and decisive week in his future with talks and meetings regarding Allegri’s time at Juventus expected to take place after tonight’s fixture

Despite sitting atop of Serie A, Juventus have yet again failed to provide European silverware this season in the Champions League and have been run uncomfortably close by Napoli in the league. Napoli could close the gap to just one point if they beat Juventus in Turin this evening.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has also been closely linked with both the Arsenal and Chelsea job this weekend with the Sun reporting today that the two clubs are locked in a battle to secure Enrique’s signature as Antonio Conte looks set to join Arsene Wenger in leaving his London club this summer.