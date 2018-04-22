Former Arsenal star still in the running to be named as Arsene Wenger’s successor following comments

The search for Arsene Wenger’s successor at Arsenal goes on, and one former player in particular has failed to take himself out of the running to be named new Gunners boss in the summer.

According to the Sun, Thierry Henry, who enjoyed some incredibly successful years in north London in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, has been linked with taking over from the void when Wenger will leave when he leaves the club in the summer.

The news outlet have also been stating that Henry is still in the running for the job, with the man himself stating that “I’m not in or out, I’m nowhere. Like I said, I talk from my heart, I never back down from a challenge, that’s my life”

Since the shock announcement earlier this week at Wenger would be stepping down as Gunners boss at the end of the season, Henry has been one of the many names linked with the job, and for good reason.

The Frenchamn, who currently assists Robert Martinez for the Belgium national side, spent many good years under Wenger in north London, with the club even erecting a statue of the player outside the Emirates a few years back.

Despite not having any managerial experience thus far, Henry has worked under manager like Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Lippi, the retired star will surely have picked up a few things over the years.

If Henry is indeed appointed manager of Arsenal, it’ll be a bold move from the club, as this decision may effect the future of the club for years to come if they get it wrong.