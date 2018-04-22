Gary Neville reveals his second favourite team after Manchester United and it’s a huge shock

Gary Neville has revealed who his favourite team is after Manchester United and it’s not who you expect.

READ ALSO: Manchester United superstar’s agent locked in talks to seal sensational return for star to former club

Gary Neville has revealed that after Manchester United his favourite team is bitter Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Gary Neville, United through and through, right? We all know Gary Neville as the passionate Red Devils captain who once kissed the United badge in front of thousands of blood-hungry scousers during a Liverpool clash. The Gary Neville that once got caught up in tunnel bust-up involving Arsenal and Manchester United that required little old Graham Poll to politely ask Roy Keane to stop aggressively pointing his finger at Patrick Vieira in a style that suggested Vieira had threatened to murder Keane’s pet cat.

Neville however has revealed that after Man United he actually has a second favourite team. Not only does he have a second favourite team but it is also a bitter rival. Mr. Manchester United himself has admitted that Arsenal are his second favourite team.

The Metro have published comments from Neville upon discussing Arsene Wenger’s tenure at the club coming to the end in which the former England international admits that the Gunners are arguably his second favourite team after United.

“[Arsenal’s] a great football club, after United it’s probably my favourite football club for tradition and history.”

The news is obviously a shock to say the least considering that Sir Alex Ferguson’s United side and Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal side used to go to vicious war against each other for so many years. More importantly, has Neville just put himself in the window as a potential successor to Wenger?