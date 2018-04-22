£44m wonderkid to Liverpool as huge Champions League club clear the way for the move

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit for a wonderkid with a notable Champions League club pulling out of the race for the star.

Juventus have pulled out of a pursuit for Liverpool target Nicolò Barella.

The news will come as a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as they will now take their place as one of the favourites to sign the talented Italian youngster.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Juve are no longer interested in Barella as they do not see him as a perfect fit for their midfield. Instead, the Serie A champions will now either go after Bryan Cristante or Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The report states that the news will come as a major boost for Liverpool who have been linked with a move for the Cagliari midfielder alongside the likes of Lyon, Inter and AC Milan.

In January, 90min reported that Cagliari had slapped a £44m price-tag on the youngster amid his links to both Juventus and Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has impressed once again in Serie A from the heart of Cagliari’s midfielder. However, with still no international caps to his name it would surely be a huge gamble even for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp if they were to match the £44m valuation of the star.