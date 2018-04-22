£44m wonderkid to Liverpool as huge Champions League club clear the way for the move

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit for a wonderkid with a notable Champions League club pulling out of the race for the star. 

Juventus have pulled out of a pursuit for Liverpool target Nicolò Barella.

The news will come as a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as they will now take their place as one of the favourites to sign the talented Italian youngster.

Nicolò Barella has been linked with a move to Liverpool

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Juve are no longer interested in Barella as they do not see him as a perfect fit for their midfield. Instead, the Serie A champions will now either go after Bryan Cristante or Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The report states that the news will come as a major boost for Liverpool who have been linked with a move for the Cagliari midfielder alongside the likes of Lyon, Inter and AC Milan.

In January, 90min reported that Cagliari had slapped a £44m price-tag on the youngster amid his links to both Juventus and Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has impressed once again in Serie A from the heart of Cagliari’s midfielder. However, with still no international caps to his name it would surely be a huge gamble even for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp if they were to match the £44m valuation of the star.

