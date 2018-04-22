“Laughable” – Man City branded a “joke club” by fans for one main reason as Pep Guardiola’s side crush Swansea

Opposition fans took to social media this afternoon to poke fun at Man City and their fans, after the club failed to sell out the Etihad Stadium for their first home game since being crowned Premier League champions.

Despite being named champions of England for the third time in the Premier League era following West Brom’s win over Man United last week, there will still a fair amount of empty seats at the Etihad today as Man City cruised past Swansea.

City ended up hammering Swansea 5-0 today, with Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne all bagging for the champions on a day to remember for City fans.

Following and during the match, a fair amount of fans took to Twitter to slate Pep Guardiola’s side and their fans for their failure to fill out the Etihad for their Premier League clash.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating City’s supporters for their poor attempt at showing up to this afternoon’s match today.

You’d of thought with it being their first home game back since being crowned champions that Man City would sell out like, obviously not – Empty blue seats all over, laughable.. #mcfc #scfc #champions — John (@baldy_john) April 22, 2018

Man City probably have the worst fans going 5-0 up champions of England can’t sell out and they leave early? Plastic dickheads (apart from @joehemingway97 of course?) #manshitty — Pickle Rick (@HarryK2407) April 22, 2018

The Emptyhad is living up to its name?! City can’t even sell out as champions!! Joke club ?? #ManCity #mcfc #Premier_League #champions — Tricky Tree (@StewartSclemens) April 22, 2018

Literally can’t believe the #Etihad isn’t full . It’s pathetic to think they’ve just won the league and have the best manger in the world and don’t sell out every single week . #awful #mancity #city — Boots McFuckface (@Ween1985) April 22, 2018

Can't believe there are empty seats at Man City. League Champs & playing wonderful football yet still can't sell out. Why?? #MCISWA — Brian Evans (@BeBevans68) April 22, 2018

Just won the league. Playing Swansea which basically means goals. And still can't sell out the stadium. @ManCity embarrassing — Dan Rogers (@DanRogerss) April 22, 2018

Don't get it Man City have won the league, it's their presentation of the league and they still can't sell out the stadium ?? — ben larwill (@ben23larwill) April 22, 2018