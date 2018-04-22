“Laughable” – Man City branded a “joke club” by fans for one main reason as Pep Guardiola’s side crush Swansea

Opposition fans took to social media this afternoon to poke fun at Man City and their fans, after the club failed to sell out the Etihad Stadium for their first home game since being crowned Premier League champions. 

Despite being named champions of England for the third time in the Premier League era following West Brom’s win over Man United last week, there will still a fair amount of empty seats at the Etihad today as Man City cruised past Swansea.

City ended up hammering Swansea 5-0 today, with Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne all bagging for the champions on a day to remember for City fans.

Following and during the match, a fair amount of fans took to Twitter to slate Pep Guardiola’s side and their fans for their failure to fill out the Etihad for their Premier League clash.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating City’s supporters for their poor attempt at showing up to this afternoon’s match today.

