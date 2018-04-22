Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez don’t want Barcelona to secure summer transfer of world class forward

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are reportedly against the idea of Barcelona making a summer swoop for world class France and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Don Balon are stating that the key Barcelona duo aren’t very keen on seeing the Blaugrana move for Griezmann in the summer as the player’s wages may cause a few problems with the club.

The news outlet are also reporting that this attitude shown by Messi and Suarez may mean that Griezmann will consider moving to clubs such as Man United and Real Madrid, who they say are also interested in signing the Frenchman.

Since moving to Los Rojiblancos from fellow Spanish side Real Sociedad, Greizmann has managed to establish himself as one the most talented players in world football.

In 203 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, the 27-year-old has managed to amass a total of 103 goals and 38 assists, a phenomenal record considering his is often made to play alongside another striker in Atletico’s system.

One of Griezmann’s prized assets it his ability to play on either wing, as a centre forward or as an attacking midfielder, something that has proven to be useful for both Atletico Madrid and France time and time again.

If Griezmann doesn’t end up joining Barcelona because of Messi and Suarez, it may be a blessing in disguise for both Madrid and Man United, who will be more confident in landing the Frenchman because of it.