Devastating blow for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool star forces Reds to accept transfer request

Liverpool look to have been dealt a huge blow ahead of this summer’s transfer window after being forced to accept a request from Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been fixated with sealing a summer move to Real Madrid after an incredible first season at Anfield, and Liverpool have decided to allow him an exit on one major condition.

According to Don Balon, Salah is free to leave the Reds if he can deliver them the Champions League trophy this season, with the club now awaiting Roma in the semi-finals of the competition.

Liverpool fans would probably accept allowing Salah to leave if he could contribute even just the one season if he were able to take them to those incredible heights.

Salah would undoubtedly make a fine signing for a club like Real Madrid and it would be little surprise if Jurgen Klopp struggled to hold on to his star player for much longer.

The 25-year-old has netted 41 goals in all competitions this season, becoming just the fourth player to net 31 in the Premier League.

It’s easy to see how he’d be a major upgrade on Gareth Bale in Real Madrid’s attack and Liverpool have generally struggled to keep their star names in the past, with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho both joining Barcelona in the recent past, while Raheem Sterling was poached by Manchester City just a few years ago.