£50m star indicates preference between Manchester United, Manchester City or Liverpool transfer

Manchester City could be set to beat rivals Manchester United and Liverpool in a crucial transfer battle this summer.

According to latest reports, Napoli midfielder Jorginho is currently leaning towards a move to the Etihad Stadium over either of the other two clubs next season.

The Brazilian-born Italy international has shone in Serie A in recent times, looking one of the finest defensive midfield players in Europe and one who could easily play for a bigger club.

The Daily Mirror have previously suggested Liverpool could be the favourites to land Jorginho in a deal worth around £50million, but it now seems City would be his preference.

Manchester United have also been linked with the 26-year-old, but the Sun claim he’s given an indication he’d rather link up with Pep Guardiola as the Spaniard chases a new signing in that position.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions could do with strengthening in that position, with Jorginho an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Fernandinho, while Yaya Toure’s future is up in the air.

Jorginho seems an ideal fit in the Premier League and could prove useful to any one of those three teams who all have their own issues in defensive midfield going into next season.