Manchester United consider pipping Arsenal to £45million star after transfer confirmation

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Bordeaux starlet Malcom this summer in a bid to replace Anthony Martial in attack.

The Brazilian forward has shone in Ligue 1 in recent times, sparking talk from the Guardian of a potential £45million transfer to Arsenal back in January.

That move never materialised, but he later gave an interview to UOL seemingly confirming that he’d been given permission by his club to leave at the end of the season.

‘Bordeaux promised me that I will be released in June. I will choose my next club and Bordeaux will let me go,’ the 21-year-old revealed back in February.

According to the Times, he’s now on Manchester United’s radar as Jose Mourinho plots some changes in attack, with Martial looking likely to be the player who makes way at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could benefit from the addition of a top young player like Malcom, who has contributed nine goals and six assists for Bordeaux in all competitions this season.

United have often lacked spark in the final third this season, and with Mourinho reluctant to start Martial on a regular basis, replacing him with Malcom could make perfect sense.