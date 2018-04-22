£97m star prepared to snub Chelsea transfer to accept dream Manchester United offer

Manchester United have an advantage over the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer race for Ousmane Dembele’s signature.

According to Don Balon, the Barcelona forward has long dreamed of playing for Manchester United and is prepared to accept their offer of a move away from the Nou Camp.

MORE: Jose Mourinho angered Manchester United stars after praising just one player during FA Cup win

This is despite rejecting the advances of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG, according to Don Balon, which could be a major coup for United ahead of one of their biggest rivals in the Premier League.

The French starlet could be a superb addition for the Red Devils given their issues in attack this season, with doubts over the future of Anthony Martial ahead of this summer.

The Times have reported that Martial could be sold this summer and Dembele would be an ideal replacement on that left-hand side, and most likely an upgrade despite his indifferent first season at Barca.

The 20-year-old looked one of the best young players in the world at his previous club Borussia Dortmund and could benefit from a fresh start after struggling to settle and gain regular playing time for Ernesto Valverde’s side since what BBC Sport had down as a £97million move.

This is a blow for Chelsea, however, who have had a poor season and who could do with some fresh blood in an attack that is ageing and that has gone slightly stale of late.