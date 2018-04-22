Alexis Sanchez takes swipe at Arsenal after Manchester United book FA Cup final place

Alexis Sanchez had a fine game for Manchester United against Tottenham this weekend, but it’s followed a far from convincing start at Old Trafford.

The Chile international joined United from Arsenal in January but struggled to get going, and he’s given some explanation for that after a starring role in yesterday’s win over Spurs.

MORE: Manchester United join running to beat Liverpool to smart £20million transfer

Bizarrely, Sanchez took the opportunity to take a little dig at his old club, though it’s unclear if it was entirely intentional.

Perhaps speaking a little clumsily, the 29-year-old suggested that one big reason for his struggle to adapt was due to finally playing for a ‘big’ club.

United are certainly the more historically successful club, though Arsenal are also one of the biggest clubs in England even if it’s not been the best period in their history for the last decade or more.

‘In truth it’s been very hard for me, coming to a big club, it changed everything,’ Sanchez is quoted by Goal.

‘So today I’m really happy, for the team, the goal and for the attitude we showed throughout the game.’

Sanchez scored again at Wembley yesterday after also netting in the FA Cup final and semi-finals as Arsenal lifted the trophy last season.