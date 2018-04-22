Jose Mourinho angered Manchester United stars after praising just one player during FA Cup win

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has alienated some members of his squad after appearing to show favouritism, according to latest reports.

Despite yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham, the problems remain for Mourinho after an up-and-down season at Old Trafford.

United have certainly not progressed as hoped under Mourinho, who only led the club to 6th in the Premier League last season but saved himself by winning the EFL Cup and Europa League.

The Portuguese tactician should get the club to finish 2nd this year and could also win the FA Cup, though that is far from guaranteed due to a likely meeting with Chelsea in the final depending on the outcome of the second semi-final later today.

Mourinho has also had his run-ins with players and is widely seen as having been overly harsh towards the likes of Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.

According to the Sun, United’s players feel the 55-year-old has shown slight favouritism towards some of his players, most notably Nemanja Matic, whom he also managed at Chelsea.

The report states Mourinho singled out the Serbian for praise in an FA Cup win over Brighton earlier this season, which is just one example of the kind of inconsistent behaviour towards his players that has irked around 12 members of the first-team squad.

Mourinho is claimed to have said at the time that Matic was the only player who should be tired as no one else was working as hard has him, and he hauled Shaw off at half time despite his part in Romelu Lukaku’s goal that gave the team the lead.

It remains to be seen if United can work through this bad atmosphere and enjoy a successful season or if Mourinho’s future will come into question again this summer.