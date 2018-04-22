Manchester United join running to beat Liverpool to smart £20million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly the latest club considering a transfer swoop for impressive young Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet this summer.

According to the Sun, the France Under-21 international is valued at around £20million and is also on Barcelona’s radar ahead of the next transfer window.

This follows recent speculation from Sport that Liverpool are also keen on Lenglet, and for both clubs he could represent a real bargain and smart signing after his fine form in La Liga.

The 22-year-old looks one of the most promising young centre-backs in the game right now and could easily strengthen United and Liverpool in that position as both sides look in need of replacing some of their current crop of defenders.

At United, the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have been inconsistent for some time, while last summer’s signing Victor Lindelof has not settled at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could do with an upgrade on players like Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip, with Lenglet ideal to come in and partner January signing Virgil van Dijk.

Lenglet may well prefer to continue in the Spanish top flight after making his breakthrough there, however, so Barcelona may be the most logical next step for him.