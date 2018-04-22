Manchester United transfer target appears to storm off the pitch during Chelsea vs Southampton clash

Manchester United may want to take note as one of their rumoured transfer targets did not look at all happy at being subbed off today.

Chelsea winger Willian was replaced by Tiemoue Bakayoko and did not appear to take it too well as the Metro report he seemed to storm straight off down the tunnel.

This follows recent claims by the Daily Mail that the Brazil international remains on the radar of his old manager Jose Mourinho, now at United.

Willian would make a fine addition for the Red Devils and the Mail state he’s being considered alongside Real Madrid wide-man Gareth Bale as a replacement for Anthony Martial if he leaves the club this summer.

Mourinho may want to keep in mind that Willian does not seem entirely happy with life under Antonio Conte as he clearly didn’t respond well to his manager’s decision to remove him from the action this afternoon.

Willian was first brought to Stamford Bridge by Mourinho in the summer of 2013 and the Portuguese recently gave a glowing review of his abilities.

‘Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing,’ Mourinho was quoted by the Independent when asked about Willian after United beat Chelsea in the Premier League.