Manchester United superstar’s agent locked in talks to seal sensational return for star to former club

Manchester United star Paul Pogba could complete a sensational move back to his former club Juventus.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is reportedly in talks with Juventus to seal a move back to the Turin-based club.

The Frenchman will reportedly have to sign on a loan deal initially and can then fulfil a permanent move back to his former Serie A club in a deal similar to the one Mino Raiola orchestrated when Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to AC Milan.

The report comes just two months after CalcioMercato had cited a report from French outlet L’Equipe stating that Juve had a modest clause installed in Pogba’s contract when he moved to United that would allow them to buy him back for just €60m.

Pogba has had a turbulent season at Manchester United and has often been enthralled within speculation that he could leave Old Trafford this summer. However, the Frenchman has so often risen above the constant speculation regarding his time at United to deliver huge performances in big games.

This was once again produced by Pogba yesterday as he lead United to a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final having created a superb assist for a first-half Alexis Sanchez goal.