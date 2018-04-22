£114million star ready to snub Chelsea for Manchester City transfer

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio is reportedly leaning towards a transfer to Manchester City despite interest also coming in from Chelsea.

According to Don Balon, the Spain international is aware of interest from the Blues, who would be willing to pay around £87million to bring the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

City, however, are being linked with a bigger bid of around £114m and Asensio would supposedly favour a move to City over Chelsea anyway.

One reason mentioned by Don Balon is Chelsea’s struggles this season, which look set to cost them a place in the top four and therefore next season’s Champions League.

City, meanwhile, are clearly building an exciting team under Pep Guardiola, whose side ran away with the Premier League title this term.

The Sky Blues will no doubt be seen as strong contenders for the Champions League next season, and a signing like Asensio could go a long way to aiding their cause.

One of the top young players in Europe, it’s little surprise to see so much interest from top Premier League clubs in Asensio ahead of the summer.