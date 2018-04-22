Manchester United ready to sign £90million Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target to replace big name

Manchester United are reportedly ready to consider a move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar if they end up letting Anthony Martial go this summer.

The Red Devils seem prepared to sanction the departure of Martial in a surprise move this summer, with Jose Mourinho bizarrely not seeming to rate the player after a lack of regular opportunities this term.

According to the Times, Mourinho would rather have a natural left footer on that side of his attack, and is considering Lemar as one of three main options to replace Martial.

The France international could be a superb addition at Old Trafford after shining in Ligue 1, with the Times claiming he’d likely cost around £90million and that Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested.

Le 10 Sport claimed earlier this season that Liverpool were making progress over a move, so that could now be in doubt as United join the running.

The Reds could certainly do with more depth behind their first choice front three after selling Philippe Coutinho in January, but United are arguably more in need of a shake-up in the final third.

Mourinho’s side has been below-par in many big games this season, costing them a genuine title challenge and also seeing them surprisingly dumped out of the Champions League by Sevilla at the last-16 stage.