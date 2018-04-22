Video: “Like Messi” – Gary Lineker and others compare Chelsea star to Barcelona legend after this audacious skill

A Chelsea star has been compared to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi by Gary Lineker and many others.

READ ALSO: Wenger replacement at Arsenal could have his future decided this evening with Chelsea also eyeing the manager’s signature

Olivier Giroud produced a Messi-esque goal in the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton today.

Chelsea went into the break level with Mark Hughes’ Southampton side at 0-0 unable to break down the Saints. Olivier Giroud however stepped up just one minute into the second-half to score a sensational individual goal.

The Frenchman really does have a knack for scoring outrageous goals when he feels like it and today’s is perhaps up there with some of his finest efforts.

Giroud picked up the ball inside Southampton’s half before embarking on a mesmerising individual run into the Southampton box in which he left a number of defenders on the floor with his clever body feints before poking home to give Antonio Conte’s side the lead. Watch the goal below

Olivier Giroud ? Footwork level = ? A sublime goal! pic.twitter.com/YDM5x68yGN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2018

Alvaro Morara also scored for Cheslea when the Spaniard came off the bench to register a header on the 82nd minute and to book Chelsea’s place in the FA Cup final against Manchester United next month.

Giroud however understandably stole the day with his goal and and many took to twitter to speculate and joke that the Frenchman is just as good as Messi on his day.

Giroud just turned into Messi…sort of. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 22, 2018

When Olivier Giroud turns into Lionel Messi for an instant. pic.twitter.com/f4Moc4HTVX — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 22, 2018

Rumour has it, Lionel Messi watches YouTube videos of Olivier Giroud before he goes to bed. pic.twitter.com/DO5oLZner1 — bet365 (@bet365) April 22, 2018

I don’t want to get carried away with that goal but Giroud has surpassed Messi’s legacy. — Mod (@HazardChaos) April 22, 2018

Giroud doesn’t score normal goals. I swear if you put together a highlight reel of his best goals you’d think he was better than Messi. — J?KE BUCKLEY ?? (@TheMasterBucks) April 22, 2018