Arsenal and Liverpool could pounce as Manchester City prepared to sanction transfer of £47.5m star

Arsenal and Liverpool could reportedly be ready to swoop for the transfer of Manchester City defender John Stones this summer as his club would be willing to let him go.

The England international has fallen out of favour in Pep Guardiola’s side of late and doesn’t really look like becoming the top quality centre-back he promised to be during his Everton days.

That could see Stones move for the right price this summer, with City happy to let him go if they bring in a decent chunk of the £47.5million they spent on bringing him in last season, according to the Sun.

While it’s not yet clear how strong interest is from Arsenal or Liverpool, both clubs are mentioned as possible suitors by the Sun, and both have their issues in defence ahead of next season.

The Gunners urgently need an upgrade on the under-performing Shkodran Mustafi, while Per Mertesacker will be retiring at the end of this campaign.

The Sun claim, however, that a decision on whether or not to move for Stones will likely have to wait until the north London giants decide on their new manager to replace Arsene Wenger.

Liverpool could also benefit from the signing of the 23-year-old, who could surely provide a more reliable option at the back for the club than the likes of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have been.