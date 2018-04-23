Barcelona made contact with shock Ernesto Valverde replacement, key update

After their Champions League exit, Barcelona came under intense scrutiny and criticism but no-one more so than coach Ernesto Valverde.

Although they were still on course for a successful season at that point, the 54-year-old hasn’t always convinced this season with supporters constantly criticising his lack of rotation and the change of style of play he has implemented on social media.

In turn, it appears as though that disappointment in Europe coupled with those question marks led the Catalan giants to consider their options, with Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, noting that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had been contacted over the possibility of being his successor.

Importantly, it’s added that after the impressive Copa del Rey triumph at the weekend, Valverde has earned himself more faith and time and so the potential of Conte arriving at the Nou Camp has lessened.

Combine that with the fact that Barcelona will potentially seal the La Liga title in the coming weeks and remain unbeaten after 33 league games, it seems overly harsh to even be discussing the possibility of Valverde being replaced.

The link with Conte is even more baffling, as if supporters weren’t happy with how Valverde has made them more pragmatic and less like the ‘Barcelona way’ this season in terms of style of play, then the Italian tactician is surely going to be even less popular in that regard.

While he has achieved impressive results throughout his coaching career to this point, Conte and Barcelona don’t exactly go hand in hand.

With an emphasis on organisation, defensive solidity and at times impressive attacking football, it would seemingly be more of a risk for Barcelona to make such a change.

Nevertheless, if Valverde does indeed add the league title to his trophy collection this season, and goes unbeaten in the league campaign, it will surely end any speculation over his future at the club as the rout over Sevilla on Saturday would certainly have been a huge boost for him.