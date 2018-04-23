Star ready to bury the hatchet with Jose Mourinho and seal €175m Manchester United transfer

It may be time for Manchester United fans to get excited as Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly open to a reunion with Jose Mourinho.

The Portugal international notably had some bad blood with Mourinho towards the end of their time together at the Bernabeu in the 2012/13 season.

MORE: Jose Mourinho planning €105million double deal for Manchester United to ruin Barcelona’s transfer window

However, Don Balon claim Ronaldo is now enthusiastic about the idea of playing for United again and would have no issue working under Mourinho despite their previous problems.

This would be a devastating blow for Real Madrid after their frustrating season in La Liga, with Ronaldo proving one of the few bright sparks in the team again.

The 33-year-old’s superb form in front of goal since the turn of the year has once again got the club in contention to win the Champions League as they prepare to face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the competition.

It’s clear Ronaldo could still do a job for a club like United, and Don Balon suggest they’re keen on him arriving in a swap deal in order to get his transfer fee down.

The Spanish outlet suggest Paul Pogba could be sacrificed in the move, along with a fee of €75million, with the overall value of the deal around €175m.

Given Pogba’s indifferent form for the Red Devils this term, that could prove smart business even if some will question the logic of letting a player go as he enters his prime only to land someone in the final years of his career in exchange.

Then again, Ronaldo is no ordinary player and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.